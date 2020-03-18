Yes Bank hopeful that customers will use online, mobile banking channels

Yes Bank branches will resume full baking operations today evening from 6 pm, but the lender is hoping that its customers will make full use of online and mobile banking technology to transact from their accounts.

When asked if the bank will continue to work over the weekend, Yes Bank Administrator Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said, “Yes Bank has very good technology. Earlier also, the customers did most of the banking outside the branch channel.”

The bank will take a decision to keep its branches open over the weekend if required, he had further said.

Since the upcoming Saturday – March 21 is the third Saturday of the month, the bank branches will be open. Holidays for bank branches are on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, Sundays and on public holidays.

Customers would need to visit the branches and ATMs largely for cash related transactions.

Kumar had also expressed hope that there will not be a run on deposits from customers when the moratorium is lifted and assured them that the bank’s ATMs and branches are full of money.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Yes Bank said that while there was a temporary pause in its services, it has now emerged stronger.