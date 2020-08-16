`YES Bank-like rescue plan not possible for PMC Bank'

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The Reserve Bank of India has informed the Delhi High Court that the rescue plan put in place to save Yes Bank cannot be executed in the case of PMC Bank because of restrictions in rules governing cooperative banks.
“Unlike in the case of banking companies such as Yes Bank where the provisions of BR Act allow investments in shares of one banking company by another willing banking company, the provisions as applicable to cooperative banks do not allow multi-state cooperative banks to acquire shares of other multi-state cooperative banks,” the RBI said in an affidavit filed with the High Court.
In June, the Delhi high court had directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India to explain how the depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank are “differently circumstanced" in comparison to Yes Bank. RBI had taken control of both Yes Bank and PMC Bank. Then the central bank put together a reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank with State Bank of India leading a consortium of other banks to invest in Yes Bank. This allowed Yes Bank depositors to carry out banking transactions with minimum disruption. But in the case of PMC Bank, RBI has adopted a different approach under which depositors have been gradually allowed to withdraw higher amounts of cash. But even now there is a cap of ₹1 lakh on withdrawals from PMC Bank. This has put several depositors of PMC Bank under duress. Public interest litigation was filed by one Bejon Kumar Misra questioning the different approach by the RBI.
RBI said that the rescue plan for Yes Bank could not be replicated in PMC Bank’s case because in Yes Bank voting rights of shareholders were linked to the extent of shareholding like any other company but in a cooperative bank, the principle of “one member one vote” is followed irrespective of the quantum of shareholding. “There is no concept of controlling interest ( in cooperative banks). This is a huge disincentive for any prospective investor,” RBI said.
The central bank also said that as per the cooperative societies Act, the board of directors comes in through an election process so even if an entity invested into PMC Bank, they will have to contest an election to gain Board seat.
The PIL had also argued that PMC Bank depositors should be given ₹5 lakh per depositor from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). However, RBI has rejected this because funds from DICGC is given only when a bank’s licence is cancelled. RBI said that since PMC Bank was an operational bank, depositors cannot claim the deposit insurance.
The court has asked all needy depositors who have urgent need of cash for medical or other emergencies to apply to RBI. “It was directed that all needy depositors shall have to submit the representation with advocate for RBI and after considering the same, the release of money may be allowed,” aid Shashank Deo Sudhi, the lawyer representing the petitioner.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...