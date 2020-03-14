YES Bank rescue plan : Will SBI and consortium of private lenders be able to bail out the bank?

About a week ago, when the RBI came out with the draft reconstruction plan on YES Bank, SBI appeared to be the sole investor to bail out the capital-starved YES Bank and its depositors, with an initial commitment of infusing Rs 2,450 crore into the bank. A week later the Cabinet has approved the reconstruction plan setting a higher authorised capital of Rs 6200 crore (from RBI’s proposed Rs 5,000 crore), with a consortium of private banks such as ICICI bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bandhan Bank, and HDFC Ltd (owning 21 per cent in HDFC Bank)., committing to invest in YES Bank.

The rescue plan though more concrete than the earlier dished out draft scheme by the RBI, is a weak alternative to the ‘forced merger’ route typically adopted by the RBI in similar situations. While merger of a bank the size of YES Bank would have been challenging even for the country’s largest lender---SBI, the stop-gap capital infusion plan into YES Bank is riddled with challenges.

One, the medley of banks will bring in about Rs 10,650 crore into the bank (based on the respective banks’ board approval to invest in YES Bank). With capital of nearly Rs 25,000 crore required to absorb YES Bank’s additional provisioning on stressed assets and to fund the bank’s growth, how will the next leg of funding happen?

Two, it is still highly probable that once the moratorium is lifted, many depositors in YES Bank will withdraw their funds. This will further put a strain on YES Bank’s funding base. If the government hoped to prevent exodus of deposits by lining up marquee names in the banking sector as YES Bank’s benefactors, it can backfire, with shareholders and depositors in these banks (SBI and other private banks) running for cover.

Three, with existing shareholders seeing a massive 72 per cent erosion in book value per share (assuming that SBI’s 725 crore shares will constitute 49 per cent of shareholding in the reconstructed bank), the next leg of capital infusion can erode value further for minority shareholders.

Four, writing down YES Bank’s loan book to its true value will be critical. The bank’s third quarter results that are awaited may throw some light on the stressed assets position. It could also throw a spanner in the works on the reconstruction plan!

Above all, while the plan states that the new board will have at least two directors of SBI, the participation of the other private banks in running the affairs of the reconstructed bank is unclear. After all, YES Bank has been predominantly a corporate lender (60 per cent of its overall book) with concentrated exposures. Aside from SBI that has a significant corporate and retail book, the other private lenders are predominantly retail focussed (ICICI and Axis Bank have reduced their corporate exposures in recent years).

What will be the long term strategy for YES Bank under the aegis of the consortium of lenders?

The reconstruction plan

As per the reconstruction plan approved by the Cabinet, the authorised share capital of the reconstructed bank will be altered to Rs 6200 crore (including Rs 200 crore of existing preference share capital). This is notably higher than the Rs 5,000 crore of authorised capital that the RBI had laid down in its draft scheme. This implies that there is expectation of a higher capital requirement to bail out YES Bank than was envisaged earlier.

SBI earlier had approved investment of Rs 7250 crore into YES Bank (725 crore shares at Rs 10 each). On Friday other lenders also intimated the stock exchange on their commitment to invest in the bank---ICICI Bank (Rs 1000 crore), HDFC ltd (Rs 1000 crore), Axis Bank (Rs 600 crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 500 crore) and Bandhan Bank (Rs 300 crore)---at a price of Rs 10/share.

According to the Cabinet approved scheme, SBI cannot reduce its equity shareholding in YES Bank below 26 per cent before three years and other investors will have to lock-in 75 per cent of their holdings for three years. The moratorium imposed on the deposits by the RBI will be lifted within 3 working days of the notification of the scheme and the new board will be constituted within 7 days of the notification.

There is no clarity on the position of AT 1 bondholders. The RBI in its draft reconstruction scheme had moved to write down the bonds fully.

With the available information, it appears that about Rs 10,650 crore (upto Rs 12,250 crore if other investors come in) of capital will be infused into YES Bank, in the first round. If SBI’s 725 shares represent 49 per cent in the reconstructed bank, then ICICI Bank and HDFC ltd., will hold about 6.75 per cent each, Axis Bank around 4 per cent, Kotak Bank about 3.4 per cent and Bandhan 2 per cent.

A rocky road ahead

So will the elaborately carved out reconstruction plan help revive YES Bank? SBI upping the ante and investing over Rs 7000 crore and other investors coming forward to bail out the bank, is only the first step in the long-drawn revival of YES Bank.

The initial Rs 10,000-12,000 crore capital infusion will not suffice, as the bank requires about Rs 20,000 crore to absorb additional provisioning on its stressed assets and another Rs 5,000 crore for funding its lending operations. And that is just the immediate requirement. The bank’s December quarter results that are awaited will provide a clearer picture on the extent of capital required.

Also, even at the upper limit (of authorised capital), which implies total capital infusion of Rs 27,450 crore, the CET 1 capital ratio can hover around the 9-9.5 per cent mark (minimum regulatory requirement of 7.375 per cent), if mark-down on stressed assets is huge (many factoring in about Rs 50,000 crore of write-off) and AT 1 bonds are fully written down.

All of this implies that continued capital support will be required from SBI and other investors at least for the next two years. While the RBI and the Centre has managed to convince various banks to be a part of the first round of the rescue plan, the next leg of funding could be challenging.

There is also the risk of exodus of deposits from YES Bank, once the moratorium is lifted. As of September 2019, the bank’s deposits were about Rs 2 lakh crore. There are reports of deposits being withdrawn since then. Importantly YES Bank has a high share of bulk wholesale deposits (non-retail) at 39.7 per cent of deposits or around Rs 83000 crore as of September 2019. Possible massive pull outs from these accounts is a cause for worry.

Hence a sustainable revival of YES Bank now hinges on the ability to draw in continued capital, contain deposit outflows, quick assessment of the actual value of book (accelerated recognition of stress) and importantly the ability of the new management (an unusual mix at that) to ensure a sustainable business model and better governance and supervision.

Given that the economic growth continues to falter, a sharp slowdown in credit growth and higher pace of delinquencies, will make revival of YES Bank a herculean task. The survival of YES Bank independently (sustained capital support will be critical) will be a long-drawn battle.

What it means for investors

Existing investors in YES Bank have had a torrid time over the past few years, with the stock decimating in value. Such investors have little option but to hold on to the stock and see how the proposed reconstruction plan pans out. Also remember that the reconstruction plan puts in a three-year lock-in for existing shareholders (upto 75 per cent of their holding) who hold shares of 100 and above in the bank.

New investors should refrain from taking any exposure to the stock at this time. While the strong gains posted by the stock over the past week may appear tempting, it would be unwise to bottom fish and try to bet on the revival at this juncture. At every step of additional capital infusion, there could be more dilution for existing shareholders, which appears imminent.