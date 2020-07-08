Yes Bank to raise upto ₹15,000 crore through FPO

Private sector lender Yes Bank has filed the offer document for its planned follow on public offer with the Registrar of Companies and could raise between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore through the route.

The bank had on Tuesday night announced that its proposal for capital raise through an FPO was cleared by the Capital Raising Committee of its board of directors on Tuesday.

“Post closure of the requisite formalities with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, the details in respect of the offer will be disseminated…,” it said.

The committee will meet again on July 10 to approve the price band and discount amongst other issues, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Tilden Park Capital Management, which was also in the fray to invest in the lender before it was put under the reconstitution scheme, may pick up a significant stake in the planned FPO.

Yes Bank did not disclose details about possible investors, nor did it specify the amount it will raise through the FPO. Sources said the FPO could be launched as early as next week.

The lender had recently restated its consolidated and standalone financial statements for the last three fiscals from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

On Wednesday, the bank’s scrip closed 1.36 per cent higher at ₹26.10 apiece on BSE. The bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 8.5 per cent as on March 31, 2020.