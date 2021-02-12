Yields rise as 2035 G-Sec partially devolves on PDs

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Government security prices fell on Friday, erasing the previous day’s gains, as the auction of the 2035 security partially devolved on Primary Dealers (PDs) up to 61 per cent of the ₹11,000 crore it wanted to raise.
While the Government managed to mop up ₹27,126 crore through auction of four securities, including the aforementioned security, against the notified amount of ₹26,000 crore, there was nervousness in the secondary G-Sec market when the 6.22 per cent G-Sec, maturing in 2035, devolved on PDs.
PDs are intermediaries that play an active role in the G-Sec market, both in primary and secondary markets, by participating in the primary auction and market making in G-Secs, among others.
The price of the highly traded 10-year G-Sec, carrying a 5.77 per cent coupon rate, declined about 29 paise to ₹97.9525 over the previous close of ₹98.2450, with the yield going up about four basis points to close at 6.057 per cent (previous close: 6.0154 per cent).
G-Sec price and yield are inversely related and move in opposite directions.
Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund, said the yields went up due to the devolvement of the 15-year G-Sec on PDs. While retail inflation has declined from 4.59 per cent in December 2020 to 4.06 per cent in January 2021, there is concern on the core inflation front and yields could come under pressure, Irani added.
Price of the 10-year G-Sec (issued in December 2020), carrying a 5.77 per cent coupon rate, declined 21 paise to ₹98.96 over the previous close of ₹99.17, with the yield going up about three basis points to close at 5.9905 per cent (5.9616 per cent).
Government security (G-Sec) prices rose by up to 35 paise on Thursday, with their yields softening by up to 7 basis points, as the Reserve Bank of India set higher cut-off price at the special auction of two G-Secs.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...