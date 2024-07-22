“A lot of steps have been taken on Ease of Doing Business. Nearly 11 steps have been mentioned in the reply, but most importantly decriminalisation of 63 major offences and as a result of which companies today are able to carry on their functions without the worry of compliance. A central processing system has also been set up,” says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit