“A lot of steps have been taken on Ease of Doing Business. Nearly 11 steps have been mentioned in the reply, but most importantly decriminalisation of 63 major offences and as a result of which companies today are able to carry on their functions without the worry of compliance. A central processing system has also been set up,” says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.
