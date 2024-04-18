In the latest episode of the 10 Years of NDA podcast series, businessline’s Amiti Sen examines the efficacy of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and its role in increasing domestic manufacturing, attracting foreign investments, and helping with job creation across strategic sectors.

The episode also discusses the origins of the PLI scheme in 2020. With a targeted approach across 14 sectors including electronics, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, the scheme’s impact is examined, particularly its significant influence across the mobile manufacturing domain.

Ajay Srivastava, former Indian Trade Services officer and founder of the research body Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), shares his insights on the scheme’s implications for India’s industrial landscape.