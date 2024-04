The Modi-led NDA government probably faced one of the biggest challenges of cleaning the country’s coal sector, which was marred with controversy. Feeling the heat was also the power sector. A key person who was part of the cleansing process, Anil Swarup, former Secretary of Coal, in conversation with Richa Mishra, shares the challenges faced and the journey so far.

