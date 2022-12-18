The end of a year is always time for reflection. 2022 has been a year of big flip-flops for both enterprises and employees. Many companies entered this year with the optimism of last year. But, end of February, the war in Ukraine broke out, and things changed dramatically. Overhiring, joining bonuses, moonlighting, returning to work, and now the big layoffs. This year the pendulum swung both ways and we did it all.

In this episode, Kamal Karanth, host of the people@work podcast series, discusses the year that it was with Madhumita Basu, a C-suite member with a cement major.

(Produced by Akshaya Chandrasekaran.)