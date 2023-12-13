In this episode of the “State of the Economy” podcast, Chitra Narayanan talks to Shiv Shivakumar, Operating Partner at Advent International, shares insights on the significant marketing trends of 2023 and predictions for 2024. Key highlights include the transformative impact of AI, the challenge of higher food prices on brand strategies, and the persisting reliance on price and celebrity-centric marketing in India. The discussion also touches on the evolving landscape of e-commerce, the changing dynamics of consumer behavior, and the potential dominance of Gen Z in shaping marketing narratives. Additionally, the episode explores the ebb and flow of metaverse discussions and its future implications.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit