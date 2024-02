With many of the IT services firms scaling down on recruitment, there’s understandably a lot of concern in engineering and be school campuses. So what should they do? As for organisations, what has changed?

Kamal Karanth, head of staffing firm Xpheno, speaks with Rajkamal Vempati, President & Head- Human Resources, Axis Bank, to know more about the hiring market and the challenges that lie ahead for freshers.

Listen in!

