In this State of the Economy podcast, Akhil Vishwanatham, VP – International Tech, Walmart Global Tech, talks to businessline’s Sanjana B, about the innovative concept of adaptive retail.

The podcast goes on to explain how adaptive retail is transforming the shopping experience by blending the best elements of online and physical shopping, creating a seamless and personalised experience for customers.

Akhil provides insights into how Walmart engineers leverage AI to enhance customer-centric shopping. He shares examples of how AI is embedded across Walmart’s retail operations, from AI-powered inventory management to autonomous devices that streamline in-store processes. The conversation also covers the challenges of scaling AI-driven solutions to Walmart’s vast network and the importance of ensuring customer privacy and data security in the age of AI. The discussion goes on to cover the challenges of balancing cutting-edge automation with customer privacy and data security.

Akhil also touches on the impact of automation and AI in creating more efficient and personalised retail environments, ultimately setting the stage for the future of shopping.

(Host: Sanjana B, Producer: Amitha Rajkumar)

