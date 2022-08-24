One of India’s leading broadcast media NDTV, may have to change its ownership with the Adani Group after the Adani group launched a hostile takeover bid on Tuesday. If it succeeds, Adani will own about 55 per cent stake in NDTV. This hostile takeover has raised questions among the investors and consumers. In this podcast, Palak shah explains the hostile takeover. Listen in!
BL Podcast | How did Adani acquire NDTV and what will happen next?
Adani Group launched a hostile takeover bid on NDTV on 23 August 2022.
Published on
Aug 24, 2022