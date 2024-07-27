Over 160 million people in India lack access to safe drinking water, aggravated by extensive groundwater usage and contamination. One way we try avoiding this is by introducing budgeting exercises with the farmers, says Bishwadeep Ghose, Country Head, Water For People (WFP) India, in conversation with businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu, in this State of the Economy podcast.

The podcast starts off with Ghose elaborating on the complex nature of the crisis. He says that the issue is not only about the quantity but also the quality of water, with contaminants and arsenic posing significant health risks.

Agriculture is identified as a major consumer of water, utilising 70%-90% of the country’s water resources. The discussion goes on to highlight the dire situation for farmers, many of whom depend on monsoon rains for their crops. The unpredictability of rainfall due to climate change has made traditional farming practices impractical. He points out that both water scarcity and flooding present significant challenges, disrupting agricultural cycles and threatening food security.

Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Producer:Amitha Rajkumar

