A deadly heatwave is building across India and Pakistan and climate scientists have directly connected the heatwave with climate change.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to up to 50°C in Jacobabad, Pakistan while it could touch 44-45°C in New Delhi. Other parts of North India could see temperatures rise to 46°C. Heatwave warnings have been issued across India and public health experts are worried that the extreme heat so early in the year is dangerous. Vinson Kurian explains.