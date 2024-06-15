Welcome to the People@Work podcast hosted by Kamal Karanth, cofounder of specialist staffing firm Xpheno. In people at work, the series explores workplace trends and changing dynamics in organisations .
In this episode with the context of a new coalition government at the centre, how do organisations with Co-CEOs function, what happens when there are multiple power centers at work, or when a leader feels their mandate or role is unclear. Joining Kamal is Navin Upadhyaya, CHRO at 360 ONE –a leading asset and wealth management services firm.
Listen in!
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.