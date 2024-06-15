Welcome to the People@Work podcast hosted by Kamal Karanth, cofounder of specialist staffing firm Xpheno. In people at work, the series explores workplace trends and changing dynamics in organisations .

In this episode with the context of a new coalition government at the centre, how do organisations with Co-CEOs function, what happens when there are multiple power centers at work, or when a leader feels their mandate or role is unclear. Joining Kamal is Navin Upadhyaya, CHRO at 360 ONE –a leading asset and wealth management services firm.

