In this Episode, we explore the role of data centres in India’s digital infrastructure, from their foundational purpose to their impact on the country’s digital growth. We break down different types of data centres—hyperscale, colocation, and edge—and how they serve diverse needs in terms of scale and functionality. We also delve into the factors driving the rapid expansion of India’s data centre industry, such as increased digital adoption and supportive government policies.

We discuss the unique challenges India faces, including power consumption, land availability, and environmental impact, and compare the country’s data centres with global players in terms of technology and sustainability. The conversation touches on the rising cybersecurity concerns associated with the industry’s growth and highlights opportunities for foreign investments and partnerships. Finally, we look at the evolving talent landscape and the future challenges and opportunities for India’s data centres sector. Tune in to understand the dynamics shaping this critical industry and its potential impact on the future of digital India.

(Host: N Nagaraj)