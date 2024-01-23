In this podcast, businessline’s Nabodita Ganguly talks to Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Independent Director, to unravel the intricacies of the failed Sony-Zee merger and its repercussions for Zee’s minority shareholders. The conversation delves into the broader landscape of India’s media sector, addressing the inevitable consolidation driven by the rapid strides of digital platforms.

Mathias provides a historical context, citing the dominance of global media giants Google and Meta, while explaining the pressures faced by traditional media like linear television. The failed Sony-Zee deal, initially seen as a significant move to create a top-tier player in the Indian media segment, took an unexpected turn.

The discussion explores the implications for Zee’s corporate governance, shedding light on issues such as alleged fund diversions. Mathias predicts potential challenges for Zee’s minority shareholders, anticipating a short-term impact on stock prices due to the deal’s termination.

Concluding on a forward-looking note, Mathias anticipates further mergers and talks in the next six to nine months, predicting a crystallisation into four or five large entities in the Indian media space. Listen in.