In this episode of 10 years of NDA, businessline’s Shishir Sinha engages in an enlightening conversation with Anil Sood, co-founder at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices. Together, they dissect the transformative journey of disinvestment in India. The conversation navigates through the evolving terminology in budgetary discourse, where ‘disinvestment’ makes way for ‘miscellaneous receipts’. Sood evaluates the unfinished agenda, emphasising the importance of balancing disinvestment with the capital needs of public sector enterprises for sustainable growth. As the discussion draws to a close, the professor offers a critical appraisal of the Modi government’s disinvestment efforts, highlighting both the achievements and shortcomings.

