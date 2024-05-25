Has India’s foreign policy undergone a change? The recent turn of events: Importing oil from Russia and more recently India and Iran have signed Long Term Bilateral Contract on Chabahar Port Operations and willing to handle the American warning, what has changed in India’s stance globally?

In this episode of the energonomics podcast, Richa Mishra speaks to Talmiz Ahmad — former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman (2003–04), and the UAE (2007–10) on what has brought about this change in India’s foreign policy and more.

