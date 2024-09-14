Cross-border trade of electricity is nothing new. It has been happening for some time now through bilateral agreements, memorandum of understandings or power trade agreements between the two countries. But the recent developments in Bangladesh have once again generated the debate on the policy side and the element of risk involved for the players involved, this and more in the latest episode of Energonomics.

Currently, all players have maintained that they continue to supply power to Bangladesh. Adani supplies from its 1600 MW Ultra supercritical power plant in Goda, Jharkhand through a dedicated transmission corridor. The plant, which was fully commissioned in July 2023 and users imported coal meets significant part of the northern Bangladeshi’s power demand. It is a catch 22 situation for the Adani, as the project is not connected to the Indian network besides, it cannot be simultaneously connected to two networks. This raises the question of why the Indian government felt it was necessary to implement this change at this time.

In this episode of the Energonomics podcast, Richa Mishra speaks to former power secretary Alok Kumar, and this is what he had to say.

