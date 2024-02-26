In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Raja Simhan talks to Ajay Singh, a board member of Mitsui OSK Lines, about the significance of LNG transport amidst geopolitical challenges, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as tensions in the Red Sea region and the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Singh provides valuable insights into how these geopolitical dynamics affect the movement of energy resources, particularly LNG, to India.

The discussion delves into Mitsui OSK Lines’ recent LNG deal with GAIL, one of India’s leading natural gas companies, shedding light on the intricacies of LNG transportation and the company’s role in facilitating the movement of LNG from the United States to India. The podcast goes onto explain the challenges and opportunities in India’s LNG market, including the growing demand for natural gas and the government’s push to increase the share of gas in the energy mix.

The conversation also touches upon broader issues such as sustainability and the transition to green energy, with Singh highlighting the potential of green hydrogen production in India and its implications for the shipping industry. The episode offers a comprehensive exploration of the economic, geopolitical, and environmental factors shaping India’s energy landscape.

Host: Raja Simhan, Producer: Amitha Rajkumar

