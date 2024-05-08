With the resounding success of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission and the Aditya L-1 mission, India has earned an enviable measure of respectability across the world. Countries that once denied India technology are today eager to collaborate with India. Though much of the success was achieved in the last ten years, the foundations for success were laid in the preceding decades. And, the excitement has just begun. In this episode of the NDA@10 podcast, businessline’s M Ramesh talks to Dr. Chaitanya Giri, a space expert and Consultant for Space Policy & Space Diplomacy at the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) in New Delhi, India, about the space sector and what India has achieved so far.

