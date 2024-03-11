Reasons why India is the global leader in copper recycling include efficient collection systems and minimal loss during processing, according to Mayur Karmarkar, Managing Director, International Copper Association, India.

In this State of the Economy podcast with businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu, Karmarkar starts by elaborating on the significance of the stock and flow model, emphasising its role in guiding data-driven decisions for industry and government. (The stock and flow model will help in projecting demand, production, secondary output and recycling. In turn, it will help all stake holders. including the government, formulate apt strategies). The discussion underscores India’s remarkable recycling efficiency, with a focus on the societal and economic factors driving the high collection and remelting rates.

Karmarkar goes on to mention the measures for improving product quality, including the implementation of quality control orders and incentivising investments in refining technologies.

Karmarkar stresses the importance of prioritising quality when purchasing copper products and responsibly recycling them at the end of their lifecycle. He highlights the role of consumers in supporting a transparent and compliant recycling ecosystem.

Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Producer: Amitha Rajkumar.

