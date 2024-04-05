In this podcast, businessline’s Anjana PV and Ganesh Shankar, founder and CEO of FluxGen Technologies, Bengaluru, discuss the reasons for Bengaluru’s water crisis and how it has been affecting businesses. Shankar reflects on his personal experiences and observations of the city’s water situation over the years, highlighting a stark decline from abundant resources to reliance on tankers. The conversation identifies multiple factors contributing to this crisis, including rapid urbanisation, the loss of natural water bodies due to encroachment, and the impact of climate change on rainfall patterns.

Urbanisation has led to a surge in population and consumption, putting immense pressure on water resources. Industries, including large conglomerates, face business continuity risks due to water shortages, signaling the widespread impact on economic activities. Moreover, the indirect water footprint of urbanisation, such as in manufacturing processes, worsens the crisis.

The speaker stresses on the need for immediate and long-term actions from the government. Immediate measures include transparent accountability for water usage and consumption, ensuring stakeholders are aware of their impact. Long-term solutions involve redesigning cities for water rejuvenation, prioritising sustainable practices like rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment.

Looking beyond Bangalore, the podcast emphasises the importance of proactive measures in other cities to prevent similar crises. Governments should enforce policies that promote water-positive approaches in urban planning and development.

(Host & producer: Anjana PV)

