In this episode of the State of Economy Podcast, businessline’s Rishi Ranjan Kala speaks with Dr. Amar Rao, an Associate Professor at the School of Management at BML Munjal University, about the growing intersection of traditional energy markets and green energy, and how financial institutions can better manage climate-related risks.

Rao’s work has been instrumental in examining how climate-related factors influence asset values, investment strategies, and overall corporate financial health. The podcast starts with one of the key topic of India’s ambitious green energy transition, which aims to add 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel energy capacity. Rao explains that while the potential of green energy markets is immense, the biggest challenge lies in securing adequate financing.

He emphasises the need for mechanisms like a national green sovereign wealth fund, green banking systems offering low-interest loans, and a carbon credit exchange to instill investor confidence and accelerate the transition to a cleaner energy future.

The discussion also dives into the hurdles faced by retail investors, particularly how they can be educated and encouraged to participate in green energy markets. He suggests that transparency, better communication, and innovative investment products such as fractional ownership of solar panels and local charging stations could help foster trust and participation from retail investors.

Rao goes on to offer valuable insights into the role of natural gas as a transition fuel for India. While acknowledging that natural gas is not a completely clean energy source, he argues that it can serve as a bridge to greener alternatives, especially for a country like India that relies heavily on coal for its energy needs.

The podcast highlights the lower costs and infrastructure advantages of natural gas as part of the strategy to reduce carbon emissions while transitioning toward more sustainable energy sources.

(Host: Rishi Ranjan Kala, Producer: Prethicshaa , Amitha Rajkumar )

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders.