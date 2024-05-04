In this episode of the ‘NDA@10’ series, businessline’s Dalip Singh talks to Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President of the SIDM, about the transformation of India’s defence sector over the past decade.

Bhatia starts the discussion by commending the government’s policy implementation and underscores the importance of export orientation and preference for Indian products as game changers.

Bhatia also talks about how India has been pushing towards policy transparency in defence procurement, preference for Indian products and focus on indigenisation.

The conversation goes on to highlight the nation’s historical reliance on imports for defense equipment and emphasises the significant policy interventions and strides towards indigenisation since 2014.

Singh discusses the emergence of a vibrant defence industry, marked by increased private sector involvement, the proliferation of startups, and a notable surge in exports and military diplomacy.

Overall, the discussion provides a comprehensive overview of the evolution of India’s defence sector under the NDA government, highlighting achievements, challenges, and future prospects.

