Most of us aren’t alien to the concept of artificial intelligence. It is seeping into our work and our surroundings.

Hari Viswanath, Deputy Editor, bl portfolio joins Nabodita Ganguly to talk about how one can tap the opportunity that AI offers, whether an investor should look out for AI-related stocks, and more.

AI’s fast-paced development is prominent, particularly at the enterprise level. Viswanath emphasizes that companies are leveraging AI services for automation, impacting various sectors, including social media marketing.

The dialogue delves into concerns about transparency in AI companies, with speculation arising from the temporary removal and subsequent reinstatement of Sam Altman (CEO, OpenAI), a notable figure in the AI realm. This raised questions about the need for clear communication and governance within the industry.

The podcast also touches upon international collaboration on AI regulation, particularly focusing on India’s readiness for AI-related challenges and the potential for neo-colonialism. The significance of collaboration, inclusion, and robust governance frameworks in AI development was underscored, aligning with recent global initiatives.

The discussion concludes by reflecting on the perennial question of AI’s impact on employment. Acknowledging the potential for job transformation, the conversation encouraged individuals to adapt and upskill, highlighting the positive aspects of AI in overcoming weaknesses and enhancing productivity. Tune in for a comprehensive overview of the evolving AI landscape and its multifaceted impact.