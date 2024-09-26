In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, PT Jyothi Datta explores the expanding role of assisted reproductive technology (ART) in India, with a particular focus on In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), alongside Dr Kshitiz Murdia, co-founder and CEO of Indira IVF, one of India’s largest IVF clinic networks.

Dr Murdia discusses the challenges of fertility in India. roughly 30 to 35 million people suffer from fertility issues. Only a quarter come forward. Why is IVF uptake low—only around 2%—despite growing awareness. The conversation highlights the stigma that surrounds infertility, making it crucial to normalise infertility as a medical condition and improve access to treatment.

Dr Murdia emphasises, “Infertility is a disease, and there’s a medical solution for it. The stigma around it needs to go.” Despite growing awareness, IVF penetration in India remains low, largely due to “a lack of awareness and deep-rooted societal taboos.”

The discussion touches on the broader implications of declining fertility rates in India. Dr Murdia warns, “If fertility rates continue to drop, we risk moving from a population crisis to a financial crisis, with an ageing population overwhelming resource.” He also highlights the growing issue of male infertility: “Male infertility is rising rapidly, and it’s as much a factor as female infertility. It’s time we acknowledge this equally.”

Dr Murdia advocates for more accessible and affordable IVF treatment across rural and urban areas, stating, “Access to IVF must be more affordable and available across rural and urban India to truly make a difference.”

Listen in!

(Host: PT Jyothi Datta, Producer: Rowan Barnett, Siddharth Mathew Cherian)

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit