Joe Biden’s turbulent first year in office

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden took the oath to become the forty-sixth President of the United States of America. After winning a historic mandate, he declared that America was back and promised that normalcy will be back. But after a series of issues, Biden’s approval ratings have sunk to a new low. As he completes one year in office, V Nivedita takes a look at some of the hits and misses of the Biden presidency so far and why 2022 is a crucial year for Biden and the Democrats.