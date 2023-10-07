In this episode of the Current Account podcast, Hamsini Karthik talks to Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of the State Bank of India and the current Chairman of BharatPe.

Rajnish Kumar has had an illustrious career spanning various roles in both traditional banking and cutting-edge fintech. One of the key topics explored in this conversation is the differing approaches to growth between banks and fintechs. Banks are often known for their cautious, calibrated growth strategies, while fintechs are expected to double their numbers month after month.

Rajnish Kumar offers his perspective on this contrast and whether it poses challenges for career bankers who value quality and consistency. The discussion also looks at BharatPe’s growth trajectory and whether the perception of slowed growth holds true. Rajnish Kumar provides insights into the company’s strategic shift towards profitable merchants and the importance of balancing growth with prudent lending practices.

Tune in as he shares his insights and experiences, shedding light on the progress at BharatPe, his journey at MasterCard, and the age-old question: Is it more fun to work with a bank or a fintech company? Listen in!