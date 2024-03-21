Dr. C. Rangarajan needs no introduction. He is a leading economist, who has held several important positions including the Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Twelfth Finance Commission.

He has been behind many of the significant economic reforms in the last four decades.In this podcast, Dr Rangarajan shares his views on why GST came into existence, why it needs to be simplified and the path ahead for this transformative tax.

Listen in!

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit