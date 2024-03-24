While there are alarming reports of some large edtech businesses suffering in India, however, it is not all doom and gloom. Some start-ups focused on learning have managed to not only scale up but also do it profitability, note Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya and Prakriti Jaiswal, Partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors.

In 2023, the sector cumulatively raised $311.5 million across 75 rounds, which was significantly lower than the $2.4 billion raised in 2022 across 238 rounds and the whopping $4.1 billion in 2021 across 364 rounds, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. This year has seen six funding rounds so far, totting up $10.8 million.

