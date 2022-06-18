Podcast | Intel’s AI skilling journey in India

Intel has been betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) to transform lives across societies and has set itself the target of working with 30,000 institutions across 30 countries to empower 30 million people for current and future jobs by 2030.

Shweta Khurana, Senior Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Government Partnerships and Initiatives, Global Government Affairs, Intel, shares her insights on skilling the country’s youth on AI and India’s digital journey.

Listen in!

Read the full story here.