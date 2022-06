The Covid-19 pandemic has damaged the Indian economy. While the state of the Centre’s finances has grabbed headlines, the pandemic has upended the States’ finances as well. Faced with rising expenditure and low revenues in the first year of the pandemic, most States had to borrow more to fund their pandemic response. How do States stack up in their market borrowing during the pandemic?

In this podcast, Parvathi Benu talks to Narayanan V to understand the issue better. Listen in!