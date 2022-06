Various IITs across India are filling more patents data show. As many as 23 IITs applied for more than 800 patents during the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21. In fact, more than 240 patents and 460 patents were granted to IITs in 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively. IIT-Bombay and IIT-Madras are leading the race, having applied for more than 100 patents each year in the last few years.

In this podcast, AJ Vinayak takes a look at the numbers. Listen in.