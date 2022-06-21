Podcast | Why Congress’ Manish Tewari Supports Modi’s Agnipath

The Modi government’s decision to reform the recruitment process for the armed forces has come under immense criticism. Under the scheme, named Agnipath, members of the armed forces and non-officer cadre will be hired on a four-year contractual basis. There have been several protests against the schemes and many, like the protest at the Secunderabad Railway Station, have turned violent. The Opposition and some NDA allies have demanded the withdrawal of the scheme, but others are not convinced. One such leader is senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari.

In this podcast, Poornima Joshi talks to Manish Tewari to understand why the leader has endorsed the scheme. Listen in!