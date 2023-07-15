SIP in mutual funds has garnered enormous interest among investors over the years on account of its rupee-cost-averaging characteristic. SIP works out majorly for regular income earners. For investors who have a lumpsum amount, there is another facility called Systematic Transfer Plan (STP). STP mainly works for investors who want to invest the money in a staggered manner from one scheme to another. Tune in to the podcast to know how STP works, options available and the taxation treatment.
