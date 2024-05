Energy transition, reforms in oil and gas sector, shift to gas-based economy so on and so forth, we have heard all during the two terms of NDA regime led by Narendra Modi. But what is the real story? Here is a detailed conversation with Vandana Hari , CEO & Founder Vanda Insights regarding fossil fuel and India coming of age in dealing with geopolitical challenges.

