In this podcast, businessline’s Anjana PV and Sindhu Hariharan explore the data on political advertisements (ad) spending during India’s election periods. Sindhu begins by highlighting the significant increase in digital ad spending by major political parties, particularly noting the early efforts of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP’s dominance is evident both in terms of expenditure and activity on digital platforms, with a clear focus on image and video.

Sindhu reveals that a staggering ₹52 crore has been spent on political advertisements from March 1 to April 9, 2024, a notable six-fold increase compared to the 2019 elections. BJP emerges as the top advertiser, followed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

Sindhu provides insights into the content and targeting strategies of these parties’ digital ad campaigns. While BJP emphasises video ads carrying the message of ‘Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar’, DMK showcases its achievements under the MK Stalin Government and promotes the ‘Dravidian Model’. INC, on the other hand, focuses on questioning the reforms of the current regime with its ‘Haath Badlega Haalat’ campaign.

The podcast also discusses regional-specific advertising, with the BJP increasing its ad spend in Tamil Nadu coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Additionally, Sindhu highlights the presence of other significant spenders like the YSR Congress party.

Listen in to the podcast.