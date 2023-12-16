In this Current Account podcast, Hamsini Karthik engages in a compelling conversation with Mr. Shalabh Saxena, the Managing Director and CEO of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited. Once the second-largest microfinance company, Spandana Sphoorty faced challenges but is now on a growth trajectory. Saxena shares insights into the company’s journey, decoding long-term plans, and revealing a vision for FY 28. The podcast delves into Spandana Sphoorty’s unique approach, focusing on customer acquisition, growth strategies, and potential shifts in identity branding.