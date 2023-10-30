The Hinduja Group was recently in the news the eldest patriarch SP Hinduja passed away earlier this year. In this quick chat with businessline with businessline’s Richa Mishra, the second-generation members — Gopichand P Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group; Prakash P Hinduja, Chairman Hinduja Group (Europe), and Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman Hinduja Group of Companies (India), discuss the Group’s succession plans.
