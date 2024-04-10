Tesla is scouting for a local partner to set up its operations in India and who else better than Reliance Industries, looks like a strong contender to being its Indian Partner for setting up the manufacturing plant.

Back in 2015, Elon Musk had expressed his interest in entering the Indian market via a tweet. 2016 and 2017 saw efforts with Tesla testing the Indian market. After seeing regulatory issues between 2021.

Deputy editor, Hamsini Karthik shares details about this possible JV and more and what this means for the Indian mobility space.