In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Sanjana B talks to Shez Partovi, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer and Chief Business Leader of Enterprise Informatics, Philips, about the transformative potential of generative AI in healthcare.

The podcast begins by Partovi highlighting how generative AI can significantly enhance patient literacy by simplifying complex medical records into more understandable language. This advancement aims to empower patients, enabling them to better comprehend their health conditions and make informed decisions regarding their care.

He goes on to note that Philips has integrated generative AI into its electronic medical record systems, allowing patients to engage with their medical data through conversational interfaces. This innovation is especially vital in diverse linguistic regions like India, where patients may struggle with medical terminology. By bridging the health literacy gap, he emphasises that better patient understanding correlates with improved health outcomes.

The conversation also explores the challenges faced by healthcare professionals. With an overwhelming amount of data, physicians often find it difficult to extract key insights efficiently.

The podcast goes on to discuss exciting technological developments in India, particularly the introduction of mobile X-ray units that enable healthcare providers to deliver diagnostic services at the bedside. This innovation exemplifies how Philips is leveraging local talent and resources to create impactful healthcare solutions. The software for these devices is developed in India, reflecting Philips’ commitment to the local market.