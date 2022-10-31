Social selling — where one leverages personal relationships and networks to drive growth — is not new to India. Replicated digitally, it is called social commerce, and the 5G-enabled smartphone penetration has given it the much-needed impetus.

In this episode of Digital Gadfly, a monthly podcast series on all things digital marketing, host Shubho Sengupta speaks to Monica Jasuja, a global fintech leader. She has held leadership roles at Paypal, Mastercard, and others; currently, she is at GoTo Financial, Indonesia’s largest tech ecosystem covering mobility, logistics, e-commerce, and fintech.

Here, they discuss the power of social commerce, how open network e-commerce platform will benefit small biz owners, and what marketers can do to help online businesses sell effectively. Do listen.

(Produced by Akshaya Chandrasekaran)