In this State of the Economy podcast, Sanjana B speaks to Lingaraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India, to explore the ambitious digital journey that India has embarked upon from 2021 to 2030.

Lingaraju Sawkar offers a comprehensive view of India’s progress, highlighting the significant strides made in building a robust digital infrastructure over the years. He reflects on how India has effectively bridged gaps left by physical infrastructure through the creation of the “digital highway,” which has been essential for economic growth and innovation.

Sawkar draws an analogy to the US’s historical development of railways and highways, noting that India’s focus over the past two decades has been on constructing this critical digital infrastructure.

Sawkar discusses the transformative potential of emerging technologies. He underscores the pivotal role of AI and generative AI, stating that these technologies are set to be major drivers of change.

He also highlights the importance of human capital, pointing out that the energy and innovative mindset of Millennials and Gen Z are crucial for leveraging new technologies and addressing future challenges.

Despite the progress, Sawkar acknowledges the challenges that remain, including the digital divide and infrastructure gaps. He views these challenges as opportunities to accelerate development and solve broader issues. Sawkar also discusses the need for skill development in emerging technologies, stressing the pivotal role IT services companies play in addressing these needs.

Sawkar highlights how technological advancements can boost productivity in agriculture, bridge gaps in healthcare services through telemedicine, and integrate traditional knowledge with modern ed-tech solutions to drive progress in education.

Listen in!

(Host: Sanjana B, Producer: Siddharth Mathew Cherian.)

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders.

