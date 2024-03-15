Sleep may look like a daily activity, but it is quite important indicator of good health and also one that’s most neglected by all of us. It starts with spending a few nights binging on your favourite shows but slowly becomes a habit and the deficit becomes difficult to meet.. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently remarked at an event that sleep has become the biggest casualty as people make time for professional and personal goals. On World Sleep Day, businessline’s Sindhu Hariharan did a story looking at how well Indians are sleeping.

Listen in to know more.