In this episode of EnergOnomics Podcast, Richa Mishra explores the potential impact of Donald Trump’s return to the White House on US-India relations, particularly in the energy sector.

How might his policies shape the future of energy trade between the two nations?

Peter Jarka-Sellers, Climate and Energy Policy Professional, helps examine Trump’s energy agenda, which is expected to prioritise energy independence, economic growth, and expanded fossil fuel production—factors that will likely shape US-India energy cooperation moving forward. Tune in to understand what this means for both countries’ energy futures and global energy dynamics.

Listen in to this episode to know more.

(Podcast Host: Richa Mishra; Podcast Producers: Amitha Rajkumar, Renil S Varghese; Podcast edit: Prethicshaa Gurumoorthy)