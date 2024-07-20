The Indian private sector defence exports is predicted a significant rise, potentially reaching 60-70% of the total by 2028-2029, says Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, in conversation with businessline’s Dalip Singh in this State of the Economy podcast.

The podcast begins by discussing the challenges in navigating the Indian defence procurement landscape. It also explores Adani Defence’s strategies for success, including exports and diversification into civilian applications.

Rajvanshi also advocates for a clearer demarcation of domestic vs. international procurement and a 50% share for the private sector within domestic procurement.

The podcast goes on to talk about Adani’s commitment to export strategies, crucial for mitigating the sector’s inherent volatility and expanding India’s global defense footprint. He discusses collaborations with global partners like EDGE Group from UAE, illustrating Adani’s ambition to position itself as a significant player on the international stage.

While concluding the discussion, Rajvanshi outlines plans for future expansion and sales, underscoring their dedication to setting new standards in defence manufacturing and innovation.

Host: Dalip Singh; Producer: Amitha Rajkumar

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups