In this State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Sanjana B talks to Abilash Soundararajan, Founder & CEO, Privasapien, Aditi Balbir, Founder, EcoRatings, Naganand Doraswamy - Managing Partner & Founder, Ideaspring Capital and Ramkumar Narayan, Immediate past chair, nasscom Deeptech council, about the specific hurdles deep tech start-ups encounters when attempting to expand into international markets, from navigating regulatory landscapes to establishing credibility with global investors.

The discussion starts off by sharing insights on how deep tech start-ups can better position themselves to secure global investments and scale their businesses internationally.

The panel discusses how India’s deep tech start-ups are attracting attention from global investors and partners, especially in the early stages, with a focus on building credibility and leveraging key factors like a strong product, reputation, and educational backgrounds. They highlight the importance of strategic partnerships in unlocking international markets, particularly in regions like the Middle East and the US, where local networks and trust are paramount.

Balbir emphasises the importance of showcasing cutting-edge technology and IP as a tool for securing funding, especially in highly competitive sectors. However, the panel also stresses that while IP is important for protection, its real value lies in building a product that differentiates itself in the market.

Narayan also touches on the rapid growth of AI and how Indian start-ups are leveraging the technology to compete with global giants. With India’s deep tech ecosystem maturing, the discussion reflects on the progress made in the last decade and share optimism for the future. They highlight key enablers like venture capital, government support, and mentorship, which have transformed the Indian start-up landscape into a thriving, globally competitive environment.

As India continues to emerge as a hub for innovation, the discussion highlights the need for scalable solutions, agile business strategies, and strong global networks to propel Indian start-ups onto the world stage.

(Host: Sanjana B, Producer: Amitha Rajkumar.)

